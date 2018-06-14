Southern (SO) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 5,690,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. Southern has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. analysts anticipate that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 158,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 114,456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 366,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,426 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

