Caldera Capital LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Caldera Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 271.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 9.5% of Caldera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Caldera Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 301.9% during the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 84.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $207.35 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $144.68 and a one year high of $208.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

