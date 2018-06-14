Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Given a $103.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) received a $103.00 price target from research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($5.73) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONCE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Chardan Capital downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics traded up $0.52, reaching $76.95, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 512,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,885. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.80). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Therapeutics news, COO John Furey sold 13,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $1,095,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

