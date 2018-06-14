SPDR KBW Bank (KBE) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR KBW Bank (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR KBW Bank worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR KBW Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR KBW Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 493,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR KBW Bank by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR KBW Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR KBW Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Bank opened at $49.83 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR KBW Bank has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

About SPDR KBW Bank

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

