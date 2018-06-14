Sphere 3D (ANY) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 6,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 942,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 31.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 959,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,628 shares during the period. Sphere 3D makes up about 0.2% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 14.33% of Sphere 3D worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.