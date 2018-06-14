Sphere (SPHR) Trading 42% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00019442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market cap of $3.97 million and $10,390.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphere has traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00042539 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00399098 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000874 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004123 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000470 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001240 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00072569 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.