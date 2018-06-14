The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,407,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,361,000 after purchasing an additional 86,420 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,873,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,565 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.42.

The Coca-Cola traded down $0.52, hitting $43.66, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 161,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706,906. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

