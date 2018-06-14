Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

News stories about Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spirit AeroSystems earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.9363529695358 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems traded down $0.90, reaching $88.28, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 853,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from Spirit AeroSystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

SPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $293,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

