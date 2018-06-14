Spx Flow (FLOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spx Flow from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Spx Flow from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spx Flow in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Spx Flow news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $227,558.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Spx Flow during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,587,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spx Flow by 2,103.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spx Flow by 211.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 226,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spx Flow by 11,207.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spx Flow by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,315,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,983 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.96. Spx Flow has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.60 million. Spx Flow had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Spx Flow will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

