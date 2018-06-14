STA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 93.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.