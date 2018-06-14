Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Director Mohan P. Ananda Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.00. 16,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,663. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.45 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Stamps.com had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 336.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

