Standard Motor Products (SMP) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares on Friday, May 18th. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Motor Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Standard Motor Products traded up $0.34, reaching $47.41, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,489. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

