Staples (SPLS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Staples earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 43.6691170737046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SPLS remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Thursday. Staples has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Staples

Staples, Inc (Staples) is a provider of products and services that serve the needs of business customers and consumers. The Company offers a range of print and marketing and technology services. The Company’s segments include North American Delivery, North American Retail and Other. The North American Delivery segment consists of the United States and Canadian businesses, including Staples Business Advantage, staples.com, staples.ca, and quill.com, that sell and deliver products and services primarily to businesses.

