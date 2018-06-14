Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Starbucks (SBUX)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 72,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $57.68 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $66.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 506,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,793. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

