StarTek (SRT) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in StarTek by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in StarTek by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StarTek traded up $0.06, reaching $6.80, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 74,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,850. StarTek has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.20.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). StarTek had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $66.61 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StarTek, Inc provides business process outsourcing services in the United States, Canada, Honduras, Jamaica, and the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Domestic, Nearshore, and Offshore. The company's service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics, and other industry-specific processes.

