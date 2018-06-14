Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Cut by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp cut its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 465.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wood & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Starwood Property Trust traded up $0.09, reaching $22.20, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 51,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,703. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $260.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 42.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

