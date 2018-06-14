Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 353,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

