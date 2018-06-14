Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 75.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $51.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $242,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,508,268 shares in the company, valued at $141,558,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $406,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,482,268 shares in the company, valued at $176,759,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,158 shares of company stock worth $3,920,124. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

