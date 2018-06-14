State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.83 Million Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Okta worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $359,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 607.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,804. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.54 and a beta of -1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 68.70% and a negative net margin of 38.34%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $136,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,602 in the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Okta from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

