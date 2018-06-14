State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $199,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $291,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $295,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 2,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $46,829,993.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,659,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,546. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

