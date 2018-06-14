KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 637,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $2,185,312.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $533,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $3,271,213. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

