State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400,323 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.6% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,985,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,166,000 after purchasing an additional 602,784 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,622,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,409,000 after purchasing an additional 392,519 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,404,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,623,000 after purchasing an additional 96,611 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.16.

Shares of Albemarle opened at $94.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $86.75 and a 1 year high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.19%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.