State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,869 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $108.85 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $32,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,811.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $228,451.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

