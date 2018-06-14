State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.65% of MGP Ingredients worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $453,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $851,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,263.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,415 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,248. Insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients traded up $2.58, hitting $94.54, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MGP Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

MGPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

