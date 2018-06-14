State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,813 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of CubeSmart worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $265,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Perry sold 70,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,144,371.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 215,268 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $6,434,360.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,108.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,322 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.11.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

