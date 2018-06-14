Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Position Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $43,771.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,532.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,059. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Veeva Systems traded up $1.36, hitting $83.03, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,196,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,653. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.