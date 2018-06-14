Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.38 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Sterling Bancorp worth $47,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 14,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $364,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,560. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp traded down $0.15, reaching $24.50, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 15,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $262.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.67 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

