Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8,213.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp opened at $24.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $262.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

STL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 123,980 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $3,101,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $113,150.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,243.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,086,560. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

