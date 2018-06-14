Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson Sells 957 Shares

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $38,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Fredrickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Steven D. Fredrickson sold 2,779 shares of Pra Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $111,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.42. Pra Group Inc has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $41.20.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $223.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,621,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,446,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 286,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 227,126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 683,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 209,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 193,368 shares during the last quarter.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

