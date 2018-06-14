LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Steven J. Benson Sells 2,144 Shares

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Director Steven J. Benson sold 2,144 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $232,366.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LogMeIn opened at $107.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.43 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,838,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOGM shares. Mizuho started coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LogMeIn from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

