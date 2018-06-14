15,885 Shares in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pampa Energia by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Pampa Energia by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Pampa Energia traded down $3.64, hitting $44.01, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 634,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,793. Pampa Energia S.A. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.64. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $727.36 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.