Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 276,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hillenbrand traded down $0.15, reaching $46.50, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 233,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.23. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

