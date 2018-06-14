Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,427 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Mplx worth $14,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,121,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,426,000 after acquiring an additional 347,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,553,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,084 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,028,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 133,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,312,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,805 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,495,000 after acquiring an additional 677,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Mplx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of MPLX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.48. 37,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,310. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mplx had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 233.02%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

