Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) a $25.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) in a report released on Monday, June 4th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $368.17 million, a P/E ratio of 170.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 140.10%. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 66,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 22.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

