StoneMor Partners (STON) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

News stories about StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneMor Partners earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3652978322419 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of StoneMor Partners traded up $0.03, hitting $6.17, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,987. StoneMor Partners has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneMor Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Gp I. L.P. Oaktree acquired 72,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $440,364.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,208.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 227,468 shares of company stock worth $1,384,367 over the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

