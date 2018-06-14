Storm (CRYPTO:STORM) Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. Storm has a total market capitalization of $95.09 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storm has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003629 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00613519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00223583 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00094291 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,165,148,496 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, YoBit, Kyber Network and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

