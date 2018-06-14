Storm (CRYPTO:STORM) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Storm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Storm has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003641 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00615796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00223091 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00095168 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,165,148,496 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Upbit, Coinrail, IDEX, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

