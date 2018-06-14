STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, June 5th. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSKN. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences opened at $2.07 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.17. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Samuel E. Navarro purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luann Via purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 155,521 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 335,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma.

