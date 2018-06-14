Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have $116.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strayer Education’s first-quarter 2018 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased 29.5% year over year. Moreover, revenues improved 1.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure, owing to higher winter term enrollment. Positive enrollment trend continued in the first quarter with new students and total enrollment up 6% each. Strayer’s convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are designed to meet the educational needs of working adults. Strayer University is lowering the cost of its programs to enhance affordability. However, tuition cuts and an unfavorable mix of students toward lower undergraduate tuition have resulted in declining revenue per student over the past few quarters. Revenue per student declined approximately 5% in the first quarter of 2018. Importantly, Strayer and Capella decided to merge in an all-stock deal of equal transactions, expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STRA. BidaskClub upgraded Strayer Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Strayer Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. First Analysis upgraded Strayer Education from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Strayer Education from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strayer Education from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Strayer Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of STRA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,521. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Strayer Education has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $113.01.

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Strayer Education had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. research analysts expect that Strayer Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Strayer Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

In related news, insider Brian W. Jones sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $373,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 28,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $3,022,998.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,270.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Strayer Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Strayer Education by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strayer Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Strayer Education Company Profile

Strayer Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

