StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24,508.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $24,508.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000375 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 18,984,246,847,200 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrongHands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.