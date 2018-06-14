Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $181,000 Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 940.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 22.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,234,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $190,240,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.87.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,783.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,224,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple traded up $0.10, reaching $190.80, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 21,583,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,976,752. The stock has a market cap of $970.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.20 and a 12-month high of $194.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

