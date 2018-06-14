Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) VP Sells 2,685 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stuart Sackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, Stuart Sackman sold 2,566 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $346,410.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Stuart Sackman sold 87 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $10,875.00.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $100.51 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,761,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 513,652 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,372,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,058,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $101.25 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

