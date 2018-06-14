Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Receives $33.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $325,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,926 shares of company stock valued at $18,098,633. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of Summit Materials opened at $28.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

