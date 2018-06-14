Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.60 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (8) (($0.11)) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (10.60) (($0.14)) by GBX 2.60 ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.61% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%.

Summit Therapeutics traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01), reaching GBX 195.50 ($2.60), during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 28,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,608. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.70 ($3.59).

In other Summit Therapeutics news, insider Prof Stephen Davies bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($29,356.94).

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat genetic and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

