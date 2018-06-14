ValuEngine Lowers Sun Communities (SUI) to Hold

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 199,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,574. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

