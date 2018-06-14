Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities traded up $1.13, reaching $96.52, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 199,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,573. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

