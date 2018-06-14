SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SunCoke Energy worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,640,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after buying an additional 418,561 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 211,875 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 707,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 194,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,444,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after buying an additional 193,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of SunCoke Energy opened at $13.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $878.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $350.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

