Critical Review: Timkensteel (TMST) vs. SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP)

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE: SXCP) and Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Timkensteel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners 14.13% 12.90% 4.48% Timkensteel -2.92% -7.08% -3.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SunCoke Energy Partners and Timkensteel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Timkensteel 0 2 2 0 2.50

SunCoke Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.25%. Timkensteel has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy Partners is more favorable than Timkensteel.

Risk and Volatility

SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timkensteel has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Timkensteel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.87 -$18.10 million $1.65 9.70 Timkensteel $1.33 billion 0.60 -$43.80 million ($1.00) -18.02

SunCoke Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Timkensteel. Timkensteel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Timkensteel does not pay a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out 97.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SunCoke Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Timkensteel shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Timkensteel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners beats Timkensteel on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana. In addition, it offers coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Sun Coal & Coke LLC.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications. It sells its products and services to the oil and gas, oil country tubular goods, automotive, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

