Suncor Energy (SU) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, www.baystreet.ca reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.07.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy traded up C$0.28, hitting C$52.14, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,830. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.09 and a 52-week high of C$54.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.08 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Michael Roderick Macsween sold 40,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$2,097,600.00. Also, insider Janice Odegaard sold 7,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.05, for a total transaction of C$367,875.00. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $4,858,400 in the last ninety days.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.