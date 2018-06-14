Suncor Energy (SU) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.07.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$51.86 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$36.09 and a 52-week high of C$54.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.08 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Paul Douglas Gardner sold 40,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$2,000,000.00. Also, insider Eric Charles Axford sold 7,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.39, for a total transaction of C$392,925.00. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $4,858,400 in the last quarter.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.